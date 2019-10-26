|
Jack was born on October 12, 1945, to Carl and Irene (Woller) Schultz in Montague, Michigan. Although he traveled the world, he died at home in Montague on October 24, 2019 of cancer.
Jack was a Montague Firefighter for 52 years, worked for the Montague Area Schools for 30 years, was in the Army/Michigan Guards for 34 years and worked for the State of Michigan (DNR) for 20 years. Because he liked a job well done, he exhibited this in every area of his life. He could fix anything, help anyone, made everyone he knew, for no matter how long, feel like a close friend, and loved every child.
Snowmobiling, teaching kids to water ski, motorcycling, traveling (to most continents and all states), maintaining his yard, and working kept him busy every moment of the day. He always had "things to do." His kindness and willingness to help made him shine above others. He will be missed.
Jack cast his cares on God and has graduated to spend eternity with Him. We know he will continue to shower us with blessings, just as he did when he was with us.
He leaves his wife of 36 years, Laura (Valters) Schultz; daughters, Molly (Chris) DeMaagd, and Heidi McRae; step-children, Brian (Eleanor) Dian, and Brooke (Jason Roesler) Novy; five grandchildren, Logan, Emily, German, Finn, and Rusty; sister, Linda (Tim) Wright; brothers, Denny (Sue) Schultz, Bruce (Linda, deceased) Schultz and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling Street, Montague, with Father Peter Omogo officiating. The family will receive guests 1 hour prior to the start of the mass. Military rites will be given immediately following the mass at Oakgrove Cemetery in Montague.
A Celebration of his life will take place Saturday from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Montague VFW Post 3256.
Memorial contributions The Lingap Children's Foundation (lingapcenter.org), St Jude Hospital, or Samuel Omogo Foundation (samuelomogofoundation.com)
Published in White Lake Beacon from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019