"The just shall live by faith"
We believe it pleased Almighty God to summon from life to Himself in heaven, the soul of Carl Robert Seelhoff, March 16, 2020.
Carl (Butch) was born Sept. 23, 1946 in Hart, Mich. to Carl N. Seelhoff and Margaret (Roberts) Seelhoff. He was raised in Michigan, graduated from Meridian High School and married the love of his life, Joanne Boulis, in 1964.
Carl's military service included the US Navy, two tours in Vietnam, and the United States Marine Corps. He earned National Defense and Good Conduct ribbons, Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign Awards. He obtained a political science degree from Idaho State University and worked at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. His career continued at AMI Semiconductors, Hughes Aircraft, Lattice Materials, Montana Job Service, Osprey Driftboats, Inc., and NxEdge.
Carl was a husband, father, brother, grandpa, teacher and friend. He was an outspoken conversationalist, respectful, fun-loving and an intentional person, especially with his grandchildren. He loved his wife, kids, grandkids and his congregation. And, most of all, he loved God. He was a skilled craftsman, home renovator, and he enjoyed fishing, hiking, golf, hunting and politics. He was a fan of the U of M Wolverines, Boston Red Sox and honored the National Anthem.
Carl's greater calling was serving as a chaplain in Eastern Idaho for 10 years, Chuck Colson Prison Fellowship ministries, theological studies, discipleship training and Pastor of Grace Community Lutheran Church, with houses of worship in Cove, Union and Island City, Oregon, where he faithfully served until his passing.
Pastor Carl battled his cancer diagnosis and treatment as a soldier, wearing the full armor of God with Jesus as his Commander.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife and helpmate, Joanne (Boulis) Seelhoff, Cove, Ore.; children, Kimberly Hirning (Kelly), Pocatello, Idaho, Lisa Heaslet (Jared), Parker, Colo., Carl Timothy Seelhoff (Mary), Vista, Calif., Joshua Seelhoff (Amy), Snohomish, Wash. He also leaves 11 grandchildren sisters, Jeanne Mosher (Ron), Sanford, Mich., Priscilla Clementson (Don Baxter), Ft. Mohave, Ariz., Dianne Seelhoff, Ludington, Mich., Elizabeth Seelhoff (Rob Musselman), Midland, Mich., Jennifer Curry (Patrick), Freeland, Mich.; and brothers, Jesse Meissner, Essexville, Mich., Larry Meissner (Amy), Midland, Mich.; stepmother, Judy Getgood, Freeland, Mich.; aunt, Lenore Westrate, Hart, Mich.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved Australian shepherd, Gunny. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Glen and Libby Boulis, Ron Boulis, and Joyce (Boulis) Sinclair and Bob Sinclair.
The Celebration of Life Service is postponed at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, La Grande, Ore. Memorial contributions may be sent to any Veterans' organization or cancer research charity.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2020