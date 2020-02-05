Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hightower Saloon
5140 E.Loop Road
Hesperia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Willard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. "‘Dolly’" Willard


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. "‘Dolly’" Willard Obituary
Carol A. 'Dolly' Willard

Shelby

Carol A. "Dolly" Willard, 71, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Muskegon. Carol was born March 7, 1948 in Hart to Lyle and Marjorie (McLouth) Clayton.

She lived in Shelby until the age of five when she moved to Montague. She worked at Hi Lite International for 13 years before her retirement. Dolly moved to Arizona where she lived for four years before returning to this area, to Shelby last April.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Krepps and Shelly Willard; her grandchildren, Jared Conkle, Lucas Conkle, Janelle Wilkinson (and Curtis Murdoch) and Case Scudder; her sister, Diane (Jerome) Rogers; her stepdaughter, Arlene (Chris) Graham and her favorite loyal companion, her dog, Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sharon Laham.

A celebration of life for Dolly will be Saturday, March 7 from 2-5 p.m. at the Hightower Saloon, Loop Rd., Hesperia. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -