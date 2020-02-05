|
|
Carol A. 'Dolly' Willard
Shelby
Carol A. "Dolly" Willard, 71, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Muskegon. Carol was born March 7, 1948 in Hart to Lyle and Marjorie (McLouth) Clayton.
She lived in Shelby until the age of five when she moved to Montague. She worked at Hi Lite International for 13 years before her retirement. Dolly moved to Arizona where she lived for four years before returning to this area, to Shelby last April.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Krepps and Shelly Willard; her grandchildren, Jared Conkle, Lucas Conkle, Janelle Wilkinson (and Curtis Murdoch) and Case Scudder; her sister, Diane (Jerome) Rogers; her stepdaughter, Arlene (Chris) Graham and her favorite loyal companion, her dog, Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sharon Laham.
A celebration of life for Dolly will be Saturday, March 7 from 2-5 p.m. at the Hightower Saloon, Loop Rd., Hesperia. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 13, 2020