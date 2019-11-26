Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer and Praise Church
509 N. Staffon Street
Ludington, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Prayer and Praise Church
509 N. Staffon Street
Ludington, MI
Carol Ann "Suzy" Cerminaro


1936 - 2019
Carol Ann "Suzy" Cerminaro Obituary
Carol "Suzy" Ann Cerminaro, 83, of Ludington, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Leila and Cyprus Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon. She was born May 1, 1936, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Mae (Magura) Szpak.

Suzy worked as a nurse's aide for Baywood Nursing Home and later for Hospice. She also worked as a ticket agent for the SS Badger. Suzy owned and operated Suzy Wicker out of her home on Lakeshore Drive where she sold her handcrafted wicker baskets and floral arrangements. Suzy was a strong woman of faith and an active member of Prayer and Praise Church in Ludington.

Suzy is survived by her sons, Michael (Connie) Cerminaro of Norton Shores, Marc Cerminaro of Kansas City, Missouri, and James (Yuri) Cerminaro of Huehuetenango, Guatemala; two grandsons, Daniel (Staci) Cerminaro of Allendale, and Jeffrey (Katie) Cerminaro of Grand Rapids; and four great- grandchildren, Avery, Liam, Micah and Luke.

Suzy was preceded in death by: her husband, James Joseph Cerminaro; her parents; and four siblings.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Prayer and Praise Church, 509 N. Staffon Street, Ludington, with Pastor Sherry Motcheck officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Prayer and Praise Church or to the Leila and Cyprus Poppen Hospice Residence.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
