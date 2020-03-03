|
Carol Ann (Magnuson) Gregory, 61, of Ludington, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Medilodge of Ludington, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 30, 1958, in Ludington, the daughter of Nelson and Lois (Buffum) Magnuson.
Carol grew up on a dairy farm in Riverton Township where she enjoyed swimming, riding horses, playing in the swamp and being active in 4-H.
Carol is survived by her children, Jeromy Magnuson, Kaylynn Hanna, and Elizabeth (Shawn Kaczmarek) Gregory; four grandchildren, Raelyn, Faith, Nileia, and Ryder; her mother, Lois Magnuson; three sisters, Debra (Chuck) Fitzgibbon, Paula (Michael) Raap, and Maysie (Mert Jr.) Walters; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; and two special aunts, Bev Riggs and Jan Hull-Hammons.
Carol was preceded in death by: her father, Nels Magnuson; her brother, John Magnuson; and her grandparents.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Riverton Township Hall.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020