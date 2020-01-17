|
Carol Lynne (Homan) Weaver "Lynne", 72, of Washougal WA, formerly of Wenham, MA, died on December 20, 2019, of complications from dementia, which she fought valiantly for the last years of her life. She was born in Louisville, KY in 1947, the daughter of the late Herbert Carl Homan and Laura Wright Homan, and sister of Donald Homan. She moved with her family to Whitehall, MI as a young girl, and graduated from Whitehall High School, Class of 1965, and the University of Michigan with concentrations in History and Music in 1969. After moving to Boston, MA after college, she had a career in advertising, real estate management and construction management. In 1978, she married Paul D. Weaver, of Wenham, MA, and their love was strong through their 41st Anniversary. She left her career in 1981 and devoted herself to her marriage and to her sons Tyson, born in 1980, and Samuel, born in 1987. She remained devoted to, and revered by, her family throughout the rest of her life. In 2015, Lynne and Paul relocated to Washougal, WA to be closer to their sons. In 2016, despite her progressing illness, Lynne and Paul renewed their wedding vows before friends and family at the First Church in Wenham, where they were married, a testament to their long and lasting love.
In 1982, she founded Lynne Weaver Antiques, which she operated for more than 30 years. The business dealt in American country antiques and textiles, from a number of shop locations and at antiques shows throughout the Northeast. She became an expert in piecework quilts and 19th Century New England cotton print fabrics. In 1987 she joined the Rockport Community Chorus, now called Chorus North Shore, directed by Sonja Dahlgren Pryor, as a regular alto voice for 25 years, and served as Trustee for several terms. She was an avid gardener, designing, installing and maintaining two different floral gardens in Wenham, MA, each of which were featured on Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club tours, and undertook the restoration of a published seaside garden at Tumbler's Reach, her beloved summer home in Boothbay Harbor, ME. Between 1980 and 1993, she served as host mother to several young women exchange students from Bavaria, many of whom became life-long friends and whom she came to love as the daughters she never had. Following a solo visit to Africa in 1975, she developed a life-long love for its people and animals, and she returned to visit several times with members of her family, most recently in 2014 when, despite her growing disability, she enjoyed the visit whole heartedly.
She is survived by her husband, sons, brother, beloved daughters-in-law Jessica and Alexia, and a number of cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Church in Wenham, MA at 7:00 PM on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Chorus North Shore, P.O. Box 281, Rockport, MA 01966.
