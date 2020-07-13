1/1
Cathleen Marie "Cathy" Wiles
1958 - 2020
Cathleen "Cathy" Marie Wiles, 62, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 16, 1958, in Grand Rapids.

Cathy worked at Shop-n-Save in Ludington, the Angry Tomato in Ludington, and lastly at Subway until retiring in 2015 due to her health. In her spare time, Cathy enjoyed craft projects, especially knitting. Most of all, Cathy loved spending time with her family.

On August 11, 2001, Cathy married Jim Wiles, who survives her. She is also survived by her daughter Stephanie Smith of Manistee; her son Joey (Tosha) Smith of Kalamazoo; her father Richard Dodson of Ludington; two sisters, Diana (Thomas) Draghi of Las Vegas and Vicki (Mike) Saenz of Bay City; her brother, Danny (Angie) Dodson of Ludington; three grandchildren, Dezare, Jazmin and Izaiah; and several nieces and nephews.

Cathy was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Dodson in 2015, and her sister, Becky Sue Dodson in 2018.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beacon - Pere Marquette
Funeral services provided by
Beacon - Pere Marquette
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 843-2531
