Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Grossman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Grossman


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Grossman Obituary
Charlene Grossman, 81, of Rothbury, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home. She was born Nov. 20, 1938 in White River Township to Charles and Hazel (Petersen) Hansen.

Char married William Grossman Sept. 20, 1958. The Grossmans have lived in Rothbury many years. She was employed as a transcriptionist at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon before her retirement.

Char was an avid bowler. She was the first woman to roll a 300 game in Muskegon County. She enjoyed being with her grandkids. She also enjoyed trips to the casino. She was a member of the White Lake VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, William; her sons, Joseph (Pam) Grossman and John (Rita) Grossman; her grandchildren, Mitchell Grossman, Kylee (David) Bielski, Zachary Grossman, Nicole Grossman (Brian Tatro), Arthur Grossman and Anna (Jordan) King; five great-grandchildren, Milo Bielski, Vivian King, Wyatt King, Clairice Tatro and Evelyn Tatro; sisters-in-law, Doris Hansen and Donna Hansen; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Charles "Chuck" Grossman, brothers, Lawrence, Jack and Jim Hansen and sisters, Maxine Murphy and Bernice Friday.

A service will be at a later date to be announced. Please consider Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -