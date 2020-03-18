|
Charlene Grossman, 81, of Rothbury, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home. She was born Nov. 20, 1938 in White River Township to Charles and Hazel (Petersen) Hansen.
Char married William Grossman Sept. 20, 1958. The Grossmans have lived in Rothbury many years. She was employed as a transcriptionist at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon before her retirement.
Char was an avid bowler. She was the first woman to roll a 300 game in Muskegon County. She enjoyed being with her grandkids. She also enjoyed trips to the casino. She was a member of the White Lake VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband, William; her sons, Joseph (Pam) Grossman and John (Rita) Grossman; her grandchildren, Mitchell Grossman, Kylee (David) Bielski, Zachary Grossman, Nicole Grossman (Brian Tatro), Arthur Grossman and Anna (Jordan) King; five great-grandchildren, Milo Bielski, Vivian King, Wyatt King, Clairice Tatro and Evelyn Tatro; sisters-in-law, Doris Hansen and Donna Hansen; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Charles "Chuck" Grossman, brothers, Lawrence, Jack and Jim Hansen and sisters, Maxine Murphy and Bernice Friday.
A service will be at a later date to be announced. Please consider Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2020