Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Charles E. Chase


1941 - 2019
Charles E. Chase Obituary


Walkerville

Charles E. "Chuck" Chase, 78, of Walkerville, passed away Dec. 9, 2019. He was born Jan. 10, 1941 in Muskegon to John E. Chase and Arlene I. (Burrington) Chase.

Chuck was raised in Walkerville and lived in Indiana for 41 years. He was a truck driver for Ford Motor Company. He moved back to Walkerville following his retirement. Chuck loved to spend time with his family and friends and was an avid Detroit Tiger fan. He also really enjoyed playing the scratch-off lottery tickets.

He is survived by his wife, Geri; his daughter, Tina (John) Wheatley; sister, Marilyn Eastwood; nephews and nieces, Rick (Lonia) Chase, Randy (Delcie) Chase, Lynette (Chris) Maycroft, Mike (Denise) Eastwood and Cindy (Hugh) Orr and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Leon Chase; and brother-in-law, Charles "Joe" Eastwood.

There will be no services for Chuck. Memorials for the Walkerville Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 5, Walkerville, MI 49459 are appreciated. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019
