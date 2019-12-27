Home

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - White Lake Chapel
413 S. Mears Avenue
Whitehall, MI 49461
231-894-5676
Charles Windbacher
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lebanon Lutheran Church
1101 S. Mears Avenue
Whitehall, MI
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Lebanon Lutheran Church
1101 S. Mears Avenue
Whitehall, MI
Charles Frank Windbacher


1929 - 2019
Charles Frank Windbacher Obituary
Charles Frank Windbacher, 90, of Whitehall, passed Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1929, the son of Frank and Elizabeth Windbacher.
Charles served his country proudly in the US Navy. Following his time in the Navy, he married Marlene Armstrong on August 16, 1952. Together they enjoyed 67 years of marriage and were blessed with four children. Chuck worked for Anaconda Wire and Cable for over 30 years. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards, golfing, singing, and dancing. He was a fun-loving, devoted, likable man who will be deeply missed.
Chuck is survived by: his wife Marlene; his children, Michael (Arlene) Windbacher, Pam (Carl) Churchill; Debra (Carl Meloy) Windbacher, and Sandy (Cal) Durham; grandchildren, Noah (Lora) Windbacher, Elizabeth (Patrick) Gallagher, Cheston Churchill, Sarah (Josh) Wright, and Taylor Durham; five great grandchildren and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his brothers, Frank and Mike; his sisters, Helen and Mary; and several close nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 30, 2019, at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Avenue, Whitehall, with Pastor Douglas Ogden officiating. A luncheon will be provided following the service. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of services at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lebanon Lutheran Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in White Lake Beacon from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
