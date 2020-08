Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles "Chuck" Fred Nash Sr., 84, of Holiday, Florida, formerly of Riverton Township and Pentwater, passed away July 18, 2020.



He worked at Harbison-Walker in Ludington for 11 years.



Charles is survived by his wife Carol of 63 years; four children Tammy of Massachusetts, Doug of Florida, and Chuck Jr. and Greg who own Nash Brothers Market in Custer; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

