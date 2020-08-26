Charles "Chuck" Job Hagerman Jr., of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2020 at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. To fulfill his last request, Chuck and his three daughters celebrated his life by toasting with a cold Guinness. As in life he lived by his terms and left on his terms.
Chuck lived a full and interesting life. After graduating from Ludington High School in 1966 he joined the U.S. Navy. While home on leave, he met his future wife and loving partner of 48 years, Patsy Kran. They were a military family for the next 21 years - 13 of those years on active duty in which he served on nuclear submarines in Hawaii, California, Connecticut and Idaho (of all places for the Navy). In short, the family moved a lot. During this time, Chuck and Patsy had three daughters, Jacquelyn, Krista and Mary Ellen. In 1980, Chuck and Patsy decided to move back to Michigan where he would serve out the remainder of his naval career in the Navy Reserves. Never one to fully retire from anything, he later joined and flew for the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Mission for many years.
When he moved to Ludington, he began working for Dow Chemical as a computer systems analyst until retiring in 2003. Chuck liked to always stay active both before and after retiring, being involved in various local businesses such as a radio station, Change Parts, teaching classes at West Shore Community College and volunteering with numerous local organizations.
Chuck was an avid fly fisherman and golfer, but his greatest love may have been flying. He got his pilot's license in 1993. He especially enjoyed flying with his dad who was also a pilot. He looked forward, every year, to the Young Eagles Day where he got to share his love of flying with young people. After he retired Chuck could most often be found either in the air, at the airport drinking coffee with his buddies or playing golf with his teammates.
Chuck was very involved in his daughters' lives and his grandchildren's. He attended track and cross country meets, swim meets, dance recitals and their other various extra-curricular activities. He always gave fatherly advice on car maintenance, remodeling and finances. He was the person to call if you knew you were in trouble, even though he most likely was the one you were in trouble with.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and devoted wife, Patsy. He is survived by his children Jacquelyn (Dan Reeder) Thayer, Krista (Todd) Johnson, Mary Ellen (Doreen Learned) Lang; grandchildren Brianna Crossman, Alexzanda (Tim Forbes) Johnson, Emmarose Thayer, Bradley Johnson, Josie Lange, Haley and Andrew Reeder, Emily and Andrew Learned; great-grandchildren, Kighlee Crossman and Alayna Crossman. He is also survived by his stepmother Kitty Hagerman and siblings Gloria (Ted) Greer, Lisa Hagerman Johnson, Julie Hagerman and Christopher Hagerman.
"To most people the sky is the limit. To those who love flying, the sky is home." – Unknown. Love you Dad.
Due to current restrictions, no services will be held at this time. The family will be having a celebration of life later when everyone can gather safely.
