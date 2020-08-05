Christine Louise Quinn, 57, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. She was born April 30, 1963 in Big Rapids, the daughter of William Robert and Violet Mary (Stager) Buss. On Aug. 15, 1992, in Pentwater, she married James Quinn, who preceded her in death Sept. 3, 2018. Christine was an U.S. Air Force veteran and was a director with the U.S. Department of Labor. Surviving are her parents William and Violet Buss of Ludington, stepchildren Erin Newman of Pennsylvania and Brett (Jessica) Quinn of Massachusetts, four stepgrandchildren, a brother Robert (Jodie) Buss of Shelby, sisters, Michelle (Robert) Madsen of Ludington, and JohAnne (Timothy) Davey of Ludington, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. There will be no services at this time. Bartholomew Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. wwwbartholomewnewhard.com.