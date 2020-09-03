1/
Christopher Harold Case
Christopher Harold Case, 60, of Ludington, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at home.

He was born Jan. 8, 1960, in Traverse City.

Chris was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church and the Danish Brotherhood. He loved being outdoors riding his bike or going for walks.

Chris is survived by his brother, Eric Case of Ludington; his sister, Patricia (Mike) Popielac of Victor, New York; his niece, Erica (Mike) Turner; three nephews, Michael Popielac, Brendan Popielac, and Nicholas Popielac; his guardian and friend, Maggie Bates; several cousins; and his dear cat, Cinnamon.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Estelle (Gregones) Case; and his favorite uncle, Ken Case.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at St. Simon Catholic Church, in Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements, www.beaconfh.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
