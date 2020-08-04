1/
Cindy Jarvie
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held for Cindy Jarvie on Friday, Aug. 14 at Mason County Picnic Area (Consumer's Pavilion) 6501 W. Chauvez Road, Ludington (same drive as disc golf). Visitation begins at 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 3 p.m. During the service, there will be time for family and friends to share memories.

Chairs will be provided under the pavilion, however, you are welcome to bring your own chairs for social distancing. Sanitizer and bottled water will also be provided. We ask you to bring your own mask for comfort, but will provide extras. Masks will be required for visitation, but are optional during the service.

In this trying time we understand if you are uncomfortable being around so many people or are just unable to make it, so we will attempt to live stream on Facebook via the Emanuel Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
