Clara Jean Monton, 85, of Pentwater, Mich., passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Born May 11, 1934 in Hart, Mich.,She was preceded in death by her late husband of 65 years, Laverne Monton, and her parents Ermine and Leola Alvesteffer.
Clara Jean loved her family and instilled strong faith, values and perseverance. She touched the lives of many young people through her 35 years as Religious Education Coordinator at St. Joseph's and St. Vincent's parishes, a faith formation educator and decades of 4-H leadership. Jean will fondly be remembered by family and friends as a community leader and volunteer, generously sharing her gifts of time, talent and energy. She was known as "Mama" to all young people who entered her life. Her door was always open, and there was "always room for one more" in her home.
Mrs. Monton is survived by eight children, Virginia Bieri, Joseph Monton, Theresa Monton, Marie (Paul) Miller, Mark (Annette) Monton, Pauline (Gregory) Schultz, Louie Monton and Leo (Betsy) Monton; 14 beloved grandchildren, William Bieri, Paul Monton, Crystal Babbin, and Alexis Claire, Luke, John Paul (Jack) and Nicholas Miller, Mark Monton II, Elizabeth Peterson and Maxwell Monton, Rebecca and Daniel Schultz, Timothy and Alyssa Monton; five dear great-grandchildren, Ayva and Addisyn Monton, Finley, Huck and Piper Monton; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Rd., Hart, with Father Philip Sliwinski presiding. Visitation will be at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, in Hart, Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6-8 p.m., with prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:45 p.m.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Weare, Michigan or Hospice of Michigan. Online condolences may be expressed through www.beaconfh.com.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020