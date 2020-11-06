Claude W. Stiller Jr., 80, of Beaverton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born on Oct. 27, 1940, the son of Claude Sr. and Josephine (Padgett) Stiller in Ludington. Claude was united in marriage to his true love Dorothy (Gaston) Randall in July 1986. They have been blessed with 34 wonderful years of marriage. Claude was employed by Beaverton Rural Schools as a teacher until his retirement in 1997, after 33 years of service. Claude enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter for duck and deer.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Dorothy Stiller of Beaverton; children Barbara (Steve) Anderjack of Camden, South Carolina, Ken Randall of Burton, Tony (Kim) Randall of Whitmore Lake and Loren (Karen) Randall of West Lafayette, Indiana. His children blessed him with 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Gary (Diane) Stiller of Beaverton; nieces LeeAnne and RoxAnne Stiller and great nephew Hunter Augustine.
He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Marcia Jensen.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com