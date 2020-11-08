Colleen "Cookie" Langfeldt, age 91, of Lakeview, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Cookie was a woman who believed in certain things. First and foremost was her faith in God. Cookie was an active member of the Mason County Reformed Church in Scottville until moving to Lakeview in 2010 and then attended the Lakeview Free Methodist Church. Second, family was important to her and Cookie loved the time she spent with them. Third, never be afraid to speak your mind or share your opinion with others. Fourth, hard work never hurt anyone, which was a good trait to have on her and her husband's farm where Cookie helped with the cows, picked asparagus, managed the books and planned the best end of season parties. Finally, Cookie believed in helping others and giving back, which is something she did often with most of her crafting projects and her time as a former Hospice and Red Cross volunteer.
Surviving Cookie are her daughters Bonnie (David) Faterkowski, Brenda (Tom) Ford, Cheryl (Tom) Story, Lynnette Delaney and Maureen Smith; daughter-in-law Linda Cornelisse; sister Shirley Riemer-sma; grandchildren Michael (Paige) Faterkowski, Rachele (Kevin) Gandy, Jeffrey (Becca) Dunham, Scott Dunham, Chanda Ford, Tommy (Nikki) Ford, Richard (Joanna Lynn) Story, Charla (Dennis) Horn, Kristin (David) Quinn, Tina Delaney, Connor Smith, Jan Anderson, Craig (Jana) Cornelisse and Robert Cornelisse; lots of great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cookie was preceded in death by her parents John & Marie (Kaat) Boelema; husband Maurice Langfeldt; daughter Barb Turley; son Bob Cornelisse; brother Ken Boelema; and son-in-law Charlie Smith.
A celebration of Cookie's life is being planned for the summer of 2021.
For anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Cookie's memory the family suggests you direct them to Kindred Hospice.
