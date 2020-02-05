|
|
Connie Kay Alvesteffer
Hart
Connie Kay Alvesteffer, 72, of Hart, Mich. passed away in the early morning hours at home in the presence of family Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Connie married Richard Leo Alvesteffer at St. Joseph's Catholic Church June 19, 1965 and the two raised a family of four boys and five girls. She considered being a mother as her proudest achievement in life.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her brother Barry (Lynda) Rought of Humble, Texas; and eight of her children; Carri (Andrew) Wilson of Rockwall, Texas, Susan Alvesteffer-Buyaki of Holt, Mich., twins Anthony Alvesteffer of Fremont, Mich. and Andrew Alvesteffer of Beaver Island, MIich., Joseph (Hea Young) Alvesteffer of Killeen, Texas, Melinda Conover of Sheridan, Mich., Amanda (Zack) Meszaros of Fulshear, Texas and Sara (Matt) Richards of Hesperia, Mich. Connie and Richard were fortunate to have seven grandsons and 15 granddaughters, and she was looking forward to her first great-grandchild in March. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, James Alvesteffer, her brother, Jack Rought and her parents, Glenn and Agnes Rought.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 3, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Weare.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed through www.beaconfh.com.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 13, 2020