1/1
Constance L. "Connie" Kiggins
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance L. 'Connie' Kiggins

Mears

Constance L. "Connie" Kiggins, 73, of Mears, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Muskegon. Connie was born Sept. 21, 1946 in Muskegon to Glade and Marguerite (Paquin) Moore. She spent part of her youth living near Shelby before graduating from Muskegon High School. Connie married Roy Kiggins July 4, 1980. He passed away May 26, 2000. She had lived in Mears since 1974.

Connie loved being with her grandchildren and loved taking care of animals, especially her horses and donkeys. She attended West Golden Wesleyan Church. Connie had been involved with several different organizations giving her time to causes she cared about. Among them were the Hart VFW Auxiliary, Oceana Sheriff's Mounted Division, Community Emergency Response Team, Muskegon Senior Resources, Oceana Disabled American Veterans, Michigan Disability Right Coalition and the Association for Children's Mental Health.

She is survived by her sons, Don Stapel and Otto (Leann) Stapel; stepsons, Scott Kiggins and Monte (Susan) Kiggins; her sister, Betty Hodge; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glade Moore; sisters, Shirley Hullet and Ruth Bordeaux; and stepson, Dana Kiggins.

Visitation is at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby Friday, Aug. 7, 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. until the graveside service at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby with Pastor Sue Beckman officiating. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Harris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved