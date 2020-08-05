Constance L. 'Connie' Kiggins
Mears
Constance L. "Connie" Kiggins, 73, of Mears, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Muskegon. Connie was born Sept. 21, 1946 in Muskegon to Glade and Marguerite (Paquin) Moore. She spent part of her youth living near Shelby before graduating from Muskegon High School. Connie married Roy Kiggins July 4, 1980. He passed away May 26, 2000. She had lived in Mears since 1974.
Connie loved being with her grandchildren and loved taking care of animals, especially her horses and donkeys. She attended West Golden Wesleyan Church. Connie had been involved with several different organizations giving her time to causes she cared about. Among them were the Hart VFW Auxiliary, Oceana Sheriff's Mounted Division, Community Emergency Response Team, Muskegon Senior Resources, Oceana Disabled American Veterans, Michigan Disability Right Coalition and the Association for Children's Mental Health.
She is survived by her sons, Don Stapel and Otto (Leann) Stapel; stepsons, Scott Kiggins and Monte (Susan) Kiggins; her sister, Betty Hodge; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glade Moore; sisters, Shirley Hullet and Ruth Bordeaux; and stepson, Dana Kiggins.
Visitation is at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby Friday, Aug. 7, 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. until the graveside service at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby with Pastor Sue Beckman officiating. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.