Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Resources
More Obituaries for Countess Marlene Schihl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Countess Marlene Schihl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Countess Marlene Schihl Obituary
Countess Marlene Schihl, 85, of Shelby, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Jake and her five siblings. She is survived by her son Greg (Cindy) Schihl, her daughter Brenda (Gary) Burrington, her four grandchildren, Daniel (Erika) Burrington, Megan Schihl, Meredith (Jon) Duckworth and Luke Schihl; six great-grandchildren, Amelia, Bailey, and Jake Schihl, Maddy Kennard, Oliver Burrington and Harrison Duckworth; sister, Marjorie Peterson; sister-in-law, Betty Field, and many many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Meredith and Lillian and siblings, Bob Field, Bill Field, Peg Knoth, Marilyn Schimke and Ron Field.

A very special thank you to all of her caregivers. There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider the Women's Fellowship of the Shelby Congregational Church, 51 East Third Street, Shelby, MI 49455, Elara Caring Hospice, 203 St. State St. Big Rapids, MI 49307, or a . You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.

Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Countess Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -