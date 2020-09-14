1/
Curtis Crawford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis E. Crawford, age 88, of Ludington, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020.
Curtis was born on Feb. 20, 1932 in Grant Township, son of the late Elmer and Glora (Shoup) Crawford. Curtis served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a switchman for C&O Railroad for many years.
Curtis is survived by his children Mike (Katie) Crawford of Ludington and Laura (Michael) McCann of Ludington; daughter-in-law Anna Crawford of Ludington; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jaime) Swanson of North Carolina, Michelle (Pat) Pender of Florida, Andrew (Danielle) Crawford of Hastings and Rebecca Crawford of Ludington; great-grandson, Evan Crawford of Hastings; and siblings JoAnne Pfeiffer, Madelyn Newman, Nancy Wilson, Richard Crawford and Sally Jo Bolenbough.
Curtis was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Marjorie Fleming Crawford; son Steven Crawford; and sister Patsy Gruner.
Per his wishes, Curtis has been cremated and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved