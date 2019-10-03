Home

More Obituaries for Cynthia (Carlson) (Schmock) Reimann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia (Carlson) (Schmock) Reimann

Cynthia (Carlson) (Schmock) Reimann Obituary
Cynthia (Carlson) (Schmock) Reimann of Ludington died Oct. 1, 2019.

She was born Sept. 20, 1950 to Donald J. and Josephine (Bogus) Carlson.

Cynthia was employed for many years at Oakview Medical Center. She later moved to Grand Rapids and married Jack Reimann. Her hobbies included crocheting.

Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Melissa Schmock (Russ) Kolasa of Grand Rapids; daughter-in-law, Mandi Schmock of Grandville, Texas; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Debra Carlson, Laurie (Greg) Erickson, Kim (Dan) Fonnesbeck; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Reimann; her son, Craig Schmock; and her faithful dog, Shady.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
