Dana L. 'Dan' Brischke
Shelby
Dana L. "Dan" Brischke, 74, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born Sept. 10, 1946 in Shelby to William and Betty (Makin) Brischke.
Dan graduated from Shelby High School in 1964. He was employed at Howmet Corporation for 43 years, retiring in 2008. He enjoyed deer hunting in his younger years. Dan was a member of the Oceana Eagles in Hart and enjoyed playing Keno and visiting with friends there.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughters, Karla Brischke of Greenville, S.C., Lavonne (Kevin) Hysell of Bridgeton, Mich. and Katelynn Brischke of Shelby; his stepdaughter, Kelly Wilkins of St. Joseph, Mich.; and his sister, Betty (Tom) TenBrink of New Era. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Shannon; and his brother, Bill.
At Dan's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Oceana Eagles, 4535 N. Oceana Dr., Hart, MI 49420. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.