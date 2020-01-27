|
|
Daniel D. Laliberte, age 51, of Ludington passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born Sept. 8, 1968 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Armand and Lucille (Tetreault) Laliberte. Dan graduated from St. Ray's High School in Pawtucket. He went on to receive his associate degree from New England Tech. After college, Dan enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving in Japan and Germany. It was in Japan where he met and married Jacqueline Durham on Oct. 8, 1993 in Misawa, Japan. After Dan's honorable discharge, he went back to New England Tech where he received his bachelor's degree in Software Engineering.
Dan worked for Overhead Door, HHS and finally Kaiser Aluminum, where he retired. Dan loved his family and loved spending time with them. Whether it was sitting by a bonfire or spending the day playing rock band.
He also enjoyed a good game of cards and listening to classic rock, especially Sammy Hagar. He also enjoyed fishing and watching his New England sports teams, especially the New England Patriots.
Dan will be greatly missed by his parents, his wife, Jackie; his children, Jacob (Jazmyn) Laliberte of Scottville and Danielle Laliberte of Scottville; his six siblings, David (Dolores) Laliberte of Port St. Lucy, Florida, Sue (Al) Wilkinson of Connecticut, Ken (Tina) Laliberte of Warwick, Rhode Island, Nancy (Mike) Lachan of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Brenda (Dave) Savard of Moosup, Connecticut, Paula (Bob) Desrochers from Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at noon. Memorial contributions may be direct to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020