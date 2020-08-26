Daniel E. Pearson



Byron Center



Daniel E. Pearson, of Byron Center, Mich., was born to Ernest and Dorothy (Borgeson) Pearson Jan. 12, 1940, in Muskegon, Mich. He was called to his eternal home Aug. 11, 2020.



Dan graduated from Hart High School in 1957. He then attended Michigan State University, graduating in 1961. Dan married Sondra Tate of Hart in 1962. They lived in several states, due to promotions and transfers through his work in sales for 35 years with Kraft General Foods. Dan enjoyed sports and followed the Detroit Tigers, Lions, and of course, Michigan State football and basketball wherever they lived.



Whenever in Michigan during the summer months, Dan enjoyed playing in the Pentwater Civic Band. For many years, Dan was with prison fellowship where he led Bible study for prisoners. In recent years, he had mentored men who have been released. Dan was always active in church no matter where they were living. He was also a member of The Gideons International. Dan was forever seeking to share Jesus.



Dan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sondra; children, James (Heidi) Pearson of Auckland, New Zealand, Anne (Dennis) Long or Kentwood, John (Annette) Pearson of Germany and their families; 10 grandchildren; his brother, David (Darlene) Pearson of Florida; one aunt, a sister-in-law, many cousins and their families in Muskegon; and surviving cousins and their families in the Grand Rapids area. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; and older brother, Paul Bard. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International; or to the Missions Program at Heritage Baptist Church. Visitation from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Ofield Funeral Home, 4500 Kalamazoo Avenue SE, Kentwood, MI 49508. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 10 visitors at a time during public visitation. Thank you for understanding. Daniel will be laid to rest in Hart Cemetery, Hart, Mich.



