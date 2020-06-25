Daniel Jay "Boone" Wilbur
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Jay Wilbur "Boone," 60, of Fountain, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Grand Rapids. He was a former resident of Holland, and employed by Whitehall Industry in Ludington. Boone was an avid sportsman, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed and remembered with a smile.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Ira and Myrtle Scott; Roland and Margaret Wilbur; Mother Ruth Ann Wilbur.

He is survived by his children, Samantha Wilbur and Brittany Wilbur of Holland, Nicole Gonzales of Stuart, Florida, Ervey Gonzales of Holland, Laketon Pretty of Fountain; grandchildren, Jackson Gelders of Stuart, Florida; Brianna Gonzales and Madison Gonzales of Holland; father, Rodney Wilbur of Eaton Rapids; brothers, Jeff Wilbur of Fountain; Greg (Chrissy) Wilbur, of Manistee; Paul (Trudi) Wilbur of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; Tony (Brenda) Wilbur, of Fountain; sister Lisa (Allen) Eichmeier of Fountain; nieces Nicole Wilbur Soberalski, Megan Wilbur Six, Stephanie Eichmeier Ott; nephews Sean Wilbur, Thomas Wilbur, Nathan Wilbur, Chad Wilbur; and longtime friend Lupe Gonzales of Holland.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.2heart.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel in Holland, MI.

For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Holland Chapel
29 E. Ninth Street
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3348
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved