Daniel Tarnowski
Daniel Joseph Tarnowski


1951 - 2019
Daniel Joseph Tarnowski Obituary
Daniel Joseph Tarnowski

Hart

Daniel Joseph Tarnowski, 68, of Hart, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home. He was born March 25, 1951 in Detroit, the son of Walter and Virginia (Szymanski) Tarnowski.

Dan started his career in the 70s working for the City of Evart and then the City of Hart as a wastewater superintendent. He then became the Department of Public Works superintendent for the Village of Pentwater where he devoted 14 years of service. Following his time in Pentwater, Dan went on to be the chief staff officer of Michigan Rural Water Association. He retired in 2018 as the SRF Training Specialist for Nevada Rural Water.

He was passionate about his involvement in the Hart Area and Michigan Jaycees, dedicating years of service. Dan was also an avid outdoorsman who spent many years hunting and enjoying the great fishing in Pentwater. During his time in Nevada, he was never one to shy away from the bright lights of Vegas or a good Buffalo Machine.

His career required him to live in many places across the nation, but Oceana County was always considered home. Although his return to Hart was brief, he did make it home. Dan was a warmhearted, loving, honorable man who will be deeply missed.

Dan is survived by his children, Nathan (Katie Anderson) Tarnowski, Danika (Mitch Kramer) Tarnowski, Noelle (Marty) Hash and Hailey Whitehorn; grandchildren, Emme Tarnowski, Deven Billings, Marti Tarnowski, Addison Hash, Zane Whitehorn, Lainey Anderson, and Carter Neall; sister, Marcia (Rick) Watson; and brother, Walter Tarnowski.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Virginia Tarnowski; and grandson, Aidan Hash.

Memorial service was Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. The family received friends from 3 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a cancer organization of your choice, in Dan's name.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 16, 2020
