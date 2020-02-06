Home

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - White Lake Chapel
413 S. Mears Avenue
Whitehall, MI 49461
231-894-5676
Daniel Flynn
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
5149 Dowling Street
Montague, IL
View Map
Daniel Louis Flynn

Daniel Louis Flynn Obituary
Daniel Louis Flynn, 46, of Grand Haven, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2020. He was born April 7, 1973, the son of Dennis and Veronica Flynn.
Dan served his country proudly in the US Navy. After his time in the Navy, he was blessed with a son, Louis. He worked as a mechanic most of his career. Dan enjoyed fishing, camping, working on cars, being outdoors, and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. He was a hardworking, compassionate man with a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.
Dan is survived by: his son, Louis Flynn; parents, Dennis and Ronnie Flynn; brother, Dennis Flynn; sister, Deann (Gary Jr.) Knapp; niece, Hannah; nephews, Jacob, Gary III, Robert, and Thomas; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by: an infant son, Sean; grandparents; two uncles, and two nieces.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling Street, Montague, with Father Peter Omogo presiding. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harbor Humane Society or St. James Catholic Church building fund.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
