Daniel S. Monnot, age 74, of Scottville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Daniel was born on Feb. 1, 1946 in Bluffton, Indiana, the son of Myron and Mary Lou Monnot. He married Diane Janowiak on Dec. 14, 1999. Daniel graduated from St. Simon School and enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly serving his country for five years. Daniel worked in maintenance at Morton Salt for 36 years, finally retiring in 2010. Daniel enjoyed farming on his small farm and spending time at the American Legion.
Daniel is survived by his wife Diane Monnot; children Lynn (Raul) Vanquez and Matt Monnot; siblings David Monnet, Deanna (Ron) Lowe and Diana (Rick) Spaulding; two grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Monnot.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
