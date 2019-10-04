|
Pastor Daniel Rader, age 73, of Yuma, Arisona, formerly of Ludington, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Dan was born on Oct. 22, 1945 in Hart, the son of Richard "Dick" and Willadean "Billie" (Teicthesen) Rader.
Dan graduated from Mason County Central High School, class of 1963. He attended Faith Tech Bible College, graduating in 1979.
Dan was employed by several companies as an over-the-road truck driver until retiring in 2015. Dan's faith brought him to New Hope God's House of Prayer in Sheridan Township, where he was pastor from 1990 until 2013.
Dan married his high school sweetheart, Susan G. Moberg, on Sept. 26, 1964 at Victory Trinity Lutheran Church in Ludington. Together, they raised six wonderful children, teaching them God's word.
Dan's continued love of the Lord led him to missionary work, where he and his family traveled to St. Vincent. He and Susan also made several missionary trips to Africa and Jamaica.
Susan passed away on May 29, 2014, just before their 50th wedding anniversary.
In 2015, God's continued blessings allowed Dan to meet Karen M. Rummer. The two were wed during a beautiful ceremony on their farm in Ludington on Jan. 1, 2017. Dan and Karen spent four wonderful years together.
Dan continued to enjoy teaching and preaching God's Word, spending time with family and friends, making homemade strawberry jam with his wife Karen, camping, cruising around on his pontoon boat, and traveling. Dan's love of the outdoors allowed him to enjoy picnics at Mittry Lake, Senator Wash Reservoir, or wherever else he decided to stop along the way.
He loved going for rides in the desert and could often be found visiting neighbors while riding around in his golf cart listening to '50s and '60s music. Dan was a talented musician and loved his jam sessions with anyone who would ask him to play. Dan played the accordion with his heart and soul.
Dan is survived by his wife, Karen Rummer; sons, Barry (Bridget) Rader, Timothy (Lynnette Payne) Rader, Richard Rader, Jonathon (Maria) Rader, Jim (Haley) Rummer, Chad (Brandi) Rummer, and Ron (Jill) Newcomb; daughter, Becky (Tom) Johnson; grandchildren, Kristi (Mike) Ply, Jacob, Nick, Kaitlin, Esperanza and Alba Rader, Jordan and Kylee Johnson, Bryleigh, Cayden and Colby Rummer, Christopher and Matthew Newcomb, and Danielle Hendrickson; several great-grandchildren; brother, Buster (Mally) Rader, sister-in-law, Marilyn Lague; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and dogs, Bentley, "Mr. B," and Tizzy.
Dan was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Rader; parents, Dick and Billie; brother, Ronald R. Rader; sister-in-law, Verna Rader; and nephews, Ronson R. Rader and Adam R. Rader.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at noon. Visitation will also be held on Friday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeshore Animal Friends.
