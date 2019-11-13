|
Daniel T. Babinec
Pentwater
Daniel T. Babinec, 68, of Pentwater and formerly of Shelby, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at home. Dan was born April 19, 1951 in Shelby to Thomas Paul Babinec and Marjorie Marie (Plummer) Babinec.
Dan was a lifelong resident of Oceana County. He was a cherry farmer and in later years, also owned and operated Babinec Auto Parts. Dan married Pauline Brown Wiedman Aug. 22, 2008. Dan was asked what he enjoyed in life and the first thing he replied with was "the love of my life, my wife, Pauline." He was an avid hunter and collector of tractors.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline; his children, Mari (Albie) Anderman of Phoenix, Ariz., Daniel (Bre) Babinec of Muskegon and Thomas (Angela) Babinec of Shelby; stepchildren, Valarie (Gary) Gustafson of Pentwater and Jonathan (Jenn) Wiedman of Arkansas; many grandchildren; his sisters, Eva (Lindy) Anderson, Susie (Craig) LeaTrea and Marcia Johnson; and nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial service for Dan will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m. at Shelby Congregational United Church of Christ with Pastor Dan Barnum-Steggerda officiating. Please consider Oceana County 4-H as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019