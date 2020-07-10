1/
Darrell "Toby" Zwick
Darrell "Toby" Zwick, age 81, of Ludington passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at home surrounded by the love and support of his family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville at 11 a.m.

For everyone's safety a mask will be required at all times and social distancing will be strictly enforced. For those who would like to attend the service but feel more comfortable at home, there will be a live streamed service through the Our Savior Lutheran Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/oursaviorscottville/

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
