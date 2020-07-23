1/1
David Alan Carlson
1957 - 2020
David Alan Carlson, age 62, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

David was born in Ludington on July 29, 1957, the son of Russ and Betty (Greiner) Carlson. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing his great sense of humor.

David enjoyed fishing, softball, bowling, yard sales and coaching his two sons in sports when they were younger. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and Lions fan who would rarely miss a game on TV and always enjoyed his annual trip to see them play live.

David is survived by his wife Sandy (Stalter) Carlson; two sons, Adam (Shandon) Carlson of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, and Eric (Erica) Carlson of Ludington; five grandchildren; Henry and Clara of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, and Luke, Kennedy, and Noah of Ludington; and three sibling, Laura (Sayre) Mender of Milledgeville, Georgia, Russell Carlson of Ludington, and Julie Carlson of Shelby.

David was preceded by his parents Russ and Betty Carlson.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Michigan.

Please share your fond memories and photos of David at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
