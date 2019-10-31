|
David J. McCullough, Ph.D., age 86, passed away unexpectedly after an accident on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He was born Feb. 11, 1933 in Monterey Park, California to William and Josephine (Boies) McCullough.
Dave pursued a job as a machinist on the Union Pacific railroad before enlisting in the Navy and moving to San Diego. He served on the USS Gunston Hall during the Korean War.
Dave first became engaged with the Recovery Community and found sobriety in 1971. During his lifetime he pursued education and was a proponent of recovery treatment services.
He served as executive director for both the El Dorado Council on Alcoholism and the Sierra Council on Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse. He was consultant for curriculum development and served as director of education and curriculum development for Counselor Education for the California Association of Addiction Recovery Resources (CAARR).
He received his bachelors and master's degrees from CSU, Sacramento, and his doctorate from the University of New Mexico. Upon finishing his doctorate, Dave became a professor of history and sociology at West Chore Community College in Ludington, Michigan.
When he retired from teaching, Dave returned to the Sacramento and Palm Springs area to be closer to family.
His many family and friends will be hosting a celebration of life event in Carmichael at the Carmichael Park Clubhouse on Nov. 17 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Family request that individuals who would like to share stories or pictures in remembrance to please send them to [email protected].
