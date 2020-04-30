David Lynn Walton passed away on April 19, 2020, at his home in Wyoming due to a house fire.



He is survived by his son, David Lynn Walton Jr. (Diana); three grandchildren; parents Harby and Carol Walton of Ludington; brother Gary (Joan) Walton; sister Beth (Yancy) Horton; and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Ann and brother Todd Edward Walton.



Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

