David Lynn Walton passed away on April 19, 2020, at his home in Wyoming due to a house fire.
He is survived by his son, David Lynn Walton Jr. (Diana); three grandchildren; parents Harby and Carol Walton of Ludington; brother Gary (Joan) Walton; sister Beth (Yancy) Horton; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Ann and brother Todd Edward Walton.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.