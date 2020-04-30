David Lynn Walton
David Lynn Walton passed away on April 19, 2020, at his home in Wyoming due to a house fire.

He is survived by his son, David Lynn Walton Jr. (Diana); three grandchildren; parents Harby and Carol Walton of Ludington; brother Gary (Joan) Walton; sister Beth (Yancy) Horton; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Ann and brother Todd Edward Walton.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
