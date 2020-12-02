1/1
Dawn Maureen ((Griffin)) Flanery
1934 - 2020
Dawn Maureen (Griffin) Flanery

Hesperia

Dawn Maureen (Griffin) Flanery, 86, of Hesperia, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Dawn was born Nov.16, 1934 in Hart, Mich. She was the oldest daughter of 17 children born to Walter and Dorothy (Rummer) Griffin. Dawn loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed country music, playing her guitar, gardening, her pets, her church, and she had such a strong faith in God.

Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Patrick Flanery; her parents, her brothers, Royce Griffin, Walt Griffin, Stan Griffin, Lee Griffin, Gary Griffin; and sister, Mary Griffin.

Dawn is survived by her daughters, Sherri (Wayne) Pretty and Patti Bell; grandchildren, Wayne (Samantha) Pretty, Jodi (Jeff) Riggs, Bryan Bell, Kaitlin Bell and Megan Bell; great-granddaughters, Abigail Pretty, Aspen Boutell and Lauren Pretty; brother, Barry (Darlene) Griffin; sister-in-law, Carol Griffin; brother, Mike Griffin, brother, Greg Griffin; sister, Candy LeMaire, sister Beth (Terry) Newkirk; brother, Brad (Cindy) Griffin, brother Dennis Griffin; sister, Wendy (Rich) Irons, sister Stephanie Chamberlain, sister Claudine (Bearle) Eastling; as well as many nephews and nieces.

The family plans a summer memorial to celebrate Dawn's life. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. www.harrisfhome.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
