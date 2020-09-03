Dawn Mazur

Dawn F. Mazur, age 59, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at 12:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Dawn was born in Port Huron on Feb. 23, 1961.



She married Michael Mazur on Aug. 27, 1994, in Ludington. Dawn graduated from Marian College in Marian, Indiana. She worked as a managing editor for a group of weekly newspapers in Michigan.



She was passionate about community journalism which spanned a 37-year career. She spent the last 28 years as an editor at the Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Her last position at the Herald was the people and entertainment section editor.



She knew the value of good community journalism and could basically put out a newspaper on her own. Dawn was a bright spot; always seeing the good in people and looking on the bright side. She would always say, "Why can't we just get along with one another?" She would laser focus on any task she was performing.



She enjoyed traveling with her husband, crafting, baking, working on remodeling her home in Huntingburg and playing euchre with friends.



She loved her dogs through the years Tramper, Snowball, Charlie and Annie.



She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and by those who have known her. Surviving are her husband Michael Mazur, Huntingburg, Indiana; one brother Cory (Maya) Arnold, Harvey, Louisiana; an aunt Colleen (Peter) Giannangeli, Grand Blanc; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Mazur and Cindy (Jeff) Ohrling, both of Ludington; one brother-in-law, Richard (Bonnie) Mazur, Whitehall; two nieces, Farrah Engle, Twin Lake, Jason (Karen) Mazur, Ludington; three great-nieces, Mollie and Aleena Mazur, Ludington, and Jacy Strong, Twin Lake; and one great-nephew; Dayton Strong, Twin Lake.



Private services for Dawn F. Mazur will be held at a later date.

