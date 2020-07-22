Dawn (Burch) Smith, 53, formerly of Mears, Mich. and a member of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, passed away peacefully with family by her side July 10 in Charlevoix, Mich. where she resided since 2010.



She was born May 25, 1967 to Leonard and Nancy (Giddings) Burch in Muskegon, Mich.



She was preceded in death by her father and two grandchildren. Dawn is survived and forever remembered by her sons and daughters, Tony Smith (Holli), Savannah Smith, Kyle Smith, Cody Smith (Brooke Churchill), Alexis Smith (Benjamin Quast), Katelyn Pfander and Isabella Pfander; grandchildren, Hayley, Alaynah and Calli Smith, Tyler, Cora, and Langston Quast; sister, Theresa Schaner; brother, Leonard Burch Jr. (Amy Johnson); mother, Nancy Burch and many nieces and nephews.



She worked at GHSP in Hart and also worked at Harbor Park Self Storage Facility in Harbor Springs, but her favorite job was being a mother and Noni to her grandchildren. Dawn knew that the thing she was destined to do in her life was be a mother, and she was a mother to many that knew her. Dawn had a great way of making everyone feel welcome and loved. She always had a smile on her face and a beauty that radiated, not only on the outside, but also from within. She enjoyed Petoskey stone hunting, crafting, snuggling and late night talks with her two younger daughters. As well as thrift shopping, she enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, kayaking and camping with her family.



Dawn was a warrior and is now free of cancer. She will be missed by many that know and love her.



There will be a celebration of life for Dawn at Johnson Square in Mears Aug. 29, at 12 p.m. If unable to attend celebration of life, please send cards, thoughts and favorite moments or memories of Dawn in lieu of flowers to: Family of Dawn Smith, 3894 E. Baker Rd. Hesperia MI, 49421

