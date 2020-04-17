Home

Dayle Allan Kokx


1946 - 2020
Dayle Allan Kokx Obituary
Dayle Allan Kokx, February 4, 1946 – April 4, 2020, passed away in Littleton, Colo. after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Wanda Kokx; and one of his seven siblings, Paul Kokx. He is survived by his wife, Gale (Littleton Colo.); his son, Jeff Kokx (wife, Heather); and daughter, Kristen Conde (husband, Mike). He is also survived by six siblings, Karel, Nick, Dan, Mary Jo, Jean and Tara, and their extended families.

Dayle was a 1964 graduate of Hart High School, where he played football and was active with many high school friends with whom he remained connected over the years. He studied engineering at Michigan State and Cleveland State and spent decades working as a talented civil engineer, first in Oakland County, Mich. and later in the Denver area. He was a proud pilot and expert downhill skiing enthusiast. Although his Oceana County roots were deep, he was drawn to the beauty of the Rocky Mountains, the skiing and the "severe clear" days so common to Colorado. He was laid to rest in his mountain hometown of Evergreen, Colo. surrounded by his immediate family Friday, April 10 at 1 p.m. MST. http://evergreenmemorialpark.com/obituaries/dayle-allan-kokx/
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020
