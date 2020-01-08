|
|
Dean Arthur Malstrom, age 78, of Ludington passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 9, 1941, in Ludington to Arnold and Margaret (Gensen) Malstrom.
Dean graduated from Ludington High School in 1959 and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. After his honorable discharge, Dean went to work in the tool and die industry. He worked for Straits Steel for more than 10 years before opening his own business, D & M Tool. Dean married Joyce (Andrews) Daughtery on Aug. 22, 1985. They combined their families and raised their nine children together.
In his younger years, Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, tools and his kids and grandkids.
Dean will be greatly missed by his wife, Joyce; his children, Jeri Malstrom of Ludington, Rose (Matthew) Townsend-Green of Ludington, Arnold (Pebbles) Malstrom of Custer and Robert (Melissa) Malstrom; his step-children, Tina (Jeffrey) Hannah of Lowell, Bradford (Tammy) Daughtery of Ludington, Peg (Carl) Copenhaver of Ludingon, Jill (Rusty McDonald) Daughtery of Montague, Patrick (Diane) Daughtery of Hudsonville, 20 grandchildren, many great- grandchildren; his first wife, Ester Malstrom; his sister, Carol (Mike) Arends; his brother Dale (Judy) Malstrom; and his beloved dog, Jewel.
Besides his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Malstrom; his son, Mark Malstrom; and his grandson, Chase Smith.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Dean's name may be directed to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020