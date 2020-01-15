Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
Deane Elwin DePeel


1929 - 2020
Deane Elwin DePeel Obituary
Deane Elwin DePeel, age 90, of Manistee, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington.

He was born in Manistee on May 12, 1929, the son of the late Reynold O. & Hazel (Bevins) DePeel. He attended Manistee High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Mary C. Miller on Sept. 3, 1955, in Ludington. She preceded him in death on Nov. 30, 2011.

Deane was a self-employed manufacturer's sales representative. He was a member of the Ludington/Manistee Antique Automobile Club, the Model T Car Club and the Cherry Capital Model A. Ford Club.

He is survived by his son Rex DePeel of Crown Point, Ind., his daughter; Diane (Tim) Sytsma of Wayland; and grandchildren Luke, Anna and Josiah Sytsma.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Lorraine Essenberg.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor James Friesner officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Please visit Deane's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
