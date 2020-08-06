1/1
Deborah Jo Bergez
Deborah Jo Bergez, 66, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit.

She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Thaddues Oliver Smith and Lois Smith of Port Charlotte, Florida; one sister, Dawn Mitchner of Punta Gorda, Florida; and her grandson Derek Johnson of Ludington.

She is survived by her daughter Gina Johnson, daughter Candy Carper, daughter Rita Johnson and son Roger Johnson; and her grandchildren Tyler (Melanie) Page, Travis Barrette, Blake Barrette, Patrick Durham, Kateland Durham, Alexis and Jason; her sisters Brenda Belstra, Judy Martinez and Jeannie Quillen.

The Crematorium Society of Detroit is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation. There will be a celebration of life scheduled for a later date.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
