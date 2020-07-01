Debra J. Hornsby
Bitely
Debra J. Hornsby, 64, of Bitely, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 in Fremont. Debra was born Jan. 4, 1956 in Hart to Glen and Jeanine (Trenary) Warmuskerken. She married John Hornsby July 13, 1974. He passed away April 21 of this year. They lived at School Section Lake for two years upon their marriage and in Bitely after that.
Debra was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was known for playing jokes on her grandkids and giving them a laugh. She enjoyed spending time at School Section Lake and on the hill on the family property. She and John also enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in the Upper Peninsula.
She is survived by her children, Mandy Havill (Chris Miller), Daniel (Sasha) Hornsby; grandchildren, Kaecie, Kile, Keagan, Kaden, Jaycee, Logan and Dannylin; great-granddaughter, Raelynn; her father, Glen Warmuskerken; siblings, Steven (Jeanne) Warmuskerken, Lisa Strait (Mike Frasure), and Betty Shoup; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kris (Rick) Buozis, Bryant "Buck" Hornsby and Faye (Mike) Davidson. Besides her husband, Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanine; her sister, Joyce Leskela; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willis and Glenna Hornsby; sister-in-law, Sandra Hornsby; and brothers-in-law, Willard Strait and Kevin Shoup.
A celebration of life for Debra and John will be at a date to be determined. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 9, 2020.