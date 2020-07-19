Debra Lynn Wincheski of Ludington passed away unexpectedly at home on July 18, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born on April 23, 1949 to Maurice and Helen Wilson of Riverton.
Debra attended Ferris State University after she graduated from Ludington High school in 1967. She married the love of her life Tom on Aug. 29, 1970 at St. Simon Catholic Church.
She worked at Memorial Medical Center in Ludington for 30-plus years and retired from DiVita Dialysis in 2015.
Debra is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas Wincheski; children, Tommy (Danie Kay) Wincheski and Denise (Nathan) Rose; grandchildren, Ty and Gracie Wincheski, and Brooklyn Rose; sister, Marsha (Lee Nuanez) Schumacher; twin brother, Dennis (Barbara) Wilson; nieces and nephews; her loving dog, Heidi; and many wonderful friends who she loved dearly.
Debra was preceded in death by her mother and father Maurice and Helen Wilson; mother- and father-in-law John and Gertrude Wincheski; brothers and sister-in-law Jane (Lit) Wotaszak, Joan (Bill) Nelson, John Pomeroy and Paul (Phyllis) Pomeroy; and many wonderful friends.
Debra loved her family, the yearly trips with friends and family to Gulf Shores, Alabama, "potato runs," quad trips to the U.P., sitting on the beach, watching her children and grandchildren grow up, gardening, singing, watching the Fourth of July parade with friends and following the Scottville Clown Band down Ludington Avenue as the parade ended, girls Christmas shopping trips to Grand Rapids, Christmas cookie parties and wearing a costume any chance she got. She was the life of the party, she loved her friends and family dearly and she left an impression on everyone she met.
She was a great wife, a wonderful mother, a loving grandma and a great friend to many.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Please be sure to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
Please share your fond memoires and photos of Debra at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
