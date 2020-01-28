Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Oak Grove Funeral Home
Ludington, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Funeral Home
Ludington, MI
1955 - 2020
Debra Olson Obituary
Debra S. Olson, 65, of Ludington passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born Jan. 10, 1955, in Ludington to George and Lucille (Olson) Stalter.

Debra worked for Brill Manufacturing for 14 years. She enjoyed crocheting and her cats. She also enjoyed going for fall color tours and lighthouse tours. Debra loved going to Brenda's Café to have coffee with her friends.

Debra is survived by her children, Melvin Olson of Hart and Kurt (Jen Erzen) Olson of Ludington; her granddaughter, Kylie Olson; her sister, Phyllis Tabaczka, and many nieces and nephews.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, George Stalter, Roy Stalter, and Susan Stalter.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions in Debra's name may be directed to Harbor Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
