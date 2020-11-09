Delores "Dee" Ann Johnson, age 69, of Fountain, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was born June 6, 1951, in Watervliet to Milo and Rita (Wagner) Fargo. Dee graduated from Mason County Eastern in 1970. She went on to attend West Shore Community College where she received her associates of nursing degree. Dee married Dale Lee Johnson on Jan. 6, 1978 in Ludington.
Dee worked for Memorial Medical Care Hospital in the critical care unit until her retirement in 2008 after 32 years. Dee was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church and enjoyed attending mass. She loved to garden and she was an avid reader. She could be found talking to her sisters on the phone for hours at a time. Dee loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. They would enjoy vacations and time at the lake together.
She will be greatly missed by her children Andrea Johnson, Mila Jones, Emily Taylor (Chris Braisdell) and Patrick Johnson; her grandchildren Louis (Jaelynn), Ashley, Jassonna, Gadge, Jarred, Anya, Samantha, Camillah, Isabella and Christopher; her siblings Ronald (Patty) Fargo, William Fargo, Wayne (Lita) Fargo, Loretta (James) Traeger and Karen (Jerry) Passmore; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her brother Robert L. Fargo, her sister Mary Rita Fargo, her husband Dale Johnson, her son Gerald Johnson, her daughter Karyn Johnson and her son-in-law Jaramie Jones.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. A face mask will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.