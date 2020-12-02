Denise R. Markiewicz
Shelby
Denise R. Markiewicz, 73, of Shelby, widow of Robert "Bob" Markiewicz, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
She was born to Walter and Rose (Suppan) Schneck and raised in the Chicago, Ill. area with her siblings – Dean, Dennis, Don, Donna and Duane. She met her future husband, Bob Markiewicz, while still in high school, and they dated while she attended Alverno College. They were married Sept. 30, 1967. Together, Bob and Denise had six children – Laura, Cheryl, Rob, Dee, Scott and David.
Denise was well-known throughout the community, partly for the amount of children for whom she took care of, as a licensed daycare provider for over 30 years. Her life was devoted first to being a wife and mother. Later in life she was a dedicated grandmother, often present for sporting events and volunteering for classroom activities at school. After the passing of their son, Denise and Bob started the David P. Markiewicz Memorial Foundation, which provides funding to Oceana County schools' music departments. The annual golf outing has been enjoyed for many years by the local community. Denise and Bob could also be found having dinner at The Brown Bear, socializing with friends.
Denise loved to spend time with the "Crystal Lake Ladies" with whom she developed a tight friendship, when she and Bob lived at Crystal Lake. She could be seen frequently walking in Shelby, which provided her some peace and solace – often using that time to remember her husband, Bob, and son, David. She enjoyed feeding and watching birds, playing bingo, was an avid reader and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Denise is survived by her children, Laura (Grieg) Wilson, Cheryl (Michael) Norton, Rob (Rhonda) Markiewicz II, Dee (Andy) Carter and Scott Markiewicz; grandchildren, Chris (and Becky) Mackenzie, Savanna (and Jesse) Hunter, Michael, Hailey (and Chase) Madison, Roman, Robert III, Thorissa, Titan, David II, Ivan, Chance and Atlas; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Emersyn, Jax and one great-grandchild on the way; brothers, Duane Schneck, Dennis (Carol) Schneck and her sister, Donna Prather. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, son, David, parents, Walter and Rose Schneck; and brothers, Don and Dean Schneck.
Visitation is Friday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby with a graveside service to be Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby with Father Dan Schumaker officiating. Please consider the David P. Markiewicz Memorial Fund, c/o the Community Foundation for Oceana County, 388 S. Hancock St., Pentwater, MI 49449 as a memorial for Denise. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. http://www.harrisfhome.com