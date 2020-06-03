Dennis R. "Roy" Ramthun Sr.
1964 - 2020
Dennis R. 'Roy' Ramthun, Sr.

Muskegon

Dennis R. "Roy" Ramthun, Sr., 55, of Muskegon, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Roy was born Oct. 1, 1964 in Muskegon. He grew up in Montague, Whitehall and later in Shelby. He had lived in Muskegon for many years. Roy was a CNC operator. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, fishing, kayaking and "outlaw" old country music.

He is survived by his son, Dennis "Dunes" Ramthun, Jr.; daughter, Alexandria "Ali" Ramthun; his mother, Ruth Ann Jacobs; stepparents, Dale and Margaret "Marge" Meinert; his siblings, Julie (Bob) Williamson, Joyce Ramthun, Jeff Ramthun, his twin, Doug "Swag" Ramthun and Rodney Ramthun; his good friend, Niki Ramthun and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Ramthun.

A visitation for Roy was scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. There will be no funeral service. Memorials for family expenses are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
