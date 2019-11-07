|
Dennis A. Roberts, age 37, of Wellston died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, after an extended illness.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1981, in Ludington, son of Melynda B. Strouse and Dennis and Beth Roberts. He served in the U.S. Army during the Iraq war from Dec. 29, 2004, to March 22, 2006.
Dennis enjoyed spending time with his son Dainyn, taking him hunting and fishing, and was a talented wood craftsman and a former member of the V.F.W.
He is survived by his former wife, Amanda Brandt Roberts, and their son, Dainyn Roberts; his mother, Melynda Strouse; his father and stepmother Dennis and Beth Roberts; one brother Matthew and Sierra Roberts; two stepsisters, Melissa Dunham and Michelle Booth; and one stepbrother, Rickie and Jade Booth Jr. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Dena Blayne Roberts; his paternal grandparents, Elice and Genevieve Roberts; maternal grandfather Marlin Strouse; and his maternal grandmother Iola (Dunham) Loss.
Family services will be held and friends are invited to join for a Celebration of Life Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at noon at the Stronach Township Hall with a meal to follow. Military honors will be given by the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Squad following the celebration of life.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019